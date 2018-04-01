Indore: 4 dead, several feared trapped after 3-story building collapses

Indore building collapse: A three-story building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand at around 10 pm on Saturday. Rescue operations are underway (Source: ANI) Indore building collapse: A three-story building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand at around 10 pm on Saturday. Rescue operations are underway (Source: ANI)

At least four people were killed and several feared trapped after a three-story building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in Indore, Madhya Pradesh at around 10 pm on Saturday. Police said at least ten people may be trapped under the debris of the building, which housed M S Hotel, a lodge-cum-eatery. The reason for its sudden collapse is not clear, police said, adding that rescue work is underway.

Superintendent of M Y Hospital, V S Paul, said seven injured were brought to the hospital, and of them, four were declared dead. Treatment of three persons is underway, he added.

More details awaited.

