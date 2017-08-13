Independence-Day: Commuters will have to take diversions in and around Sector 17 in Chandigarh

Residents can park vehicles at the parking lot of Sector 22-B, adjacent to Blood Disease Hospital, Sector 23-B, on the rear of Neelam Cinema, Sector 17, at the parking lot of the football stadium and at Circus Ground, Sector 17. Residents can park vehicles at the parking lot of Sector 22-B, adjacent to Blood Disease Hospital, Sector 23-B, on the rear of Neelam Cinema, Sector 17, at the parking lot of the football stadium and at Circus Ground, Sector 17.

Commuters will have to face road diversions in and around Sector 17 on Independence Day. Residents have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid traffic hurdles from 7 am onwards on August 15. According to the route plan of Chandigarh traffic police, the stretch from sectors 16, 17, 22, 23 roundabout to the small rotary near Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22A, on Udyog Path; the one from sectors 16 and 17 crossing till sectors 16, 17, 22 and 23 roundabout on Jan Marg and the road from the lightpoint near Lyon’s Restaurant, Sector 17, till the Parade Ground will remain closed to vehicles from 7 am till the function at the Parade Ground is over. Besides, parking will not be allowed in front of shops at Sector 22-A market.

VIPs and senior officers with authorised parking stickers on their vehicles will be allowed entry from the roundabout of sectors 16, 17, 22 and 23 on Udyog Path. They can also park their vehicles at the parking lot in front of Sector 22-A market.

Residents can park vehicles at the parking lot of Sector 22-B, adjacent to Blood Disease Hospital, Sector 23-B, on the rear of Neelam Cinema, Sector 17, at the parking lot of the football stadium and at Circus Ground, Sector 17.

All buses coming from Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, among others, to ISBT, Sector 17, will be diverted towards ISBT Chowk from Bajwara Chowk and Piccadilly Chowk via Himalaya Marg. They will have to enter ISBT, Sector 17, from the small chowk (near Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump).

