Include all women in electoral rolls: Meerut Commissioner

Commissioner of Meerut Prabhat Kumar on Saturday directed officials to include all women voters during revision of electoral rolls to reduce the difference in gender ratio. Kumar issued the directions during a meeting here to review the progress of revision of electoral rolls of the Noida, Dadri and Jewar Assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

He also asked officials to ensure that the work is completed by January 31. The last special camp at polling booths will be held on Sunday. The commissioner found that the gender ratio in the electoral rolls of all the three constituencies was around 778 females per 1000 males against the expected 852.

For increasing this ratio, he directed the officers to enrol more female voters by organising special camps and identify 20 booths in each of these constituencies where the gender ratio was low. Kumar also met representatives of political parties and heard their problems BSP district president Lakhmi Singh suggested that voter cards should have the mobile number so that block level officer can contact individual and deliver the card to the right person.

