In Ludhiana, water supply contaminated, residents miffed

“This is the water which goes in the tanks and then enters our kitchen. We consume it. Some homes have RO systems installed but what about those who do not have them. A foul smell water was coming out since last 10 days but the local councillor took no action, ” said Manjinder Singh, a resident. (Express Photo) “This is the water which goes in the tanks and then enters our kitchen. We consume it. Some homes have RO systems installed but what about those who do not have them. A foul smell water was coming out since last 10 days but the local councillor took no action, ” said Manjinder Singh, a resident. (Express Photo)

Residents of a posh colony in Ludhiana were left baffled Monday morning when water with a foul smell accompanied with blue coloured flakes started coming out from their taps. The residents claimed that the water was so sticky that those who touched it had to wash their hands several times to get rid of the substance. The residents of I-block in BRS Nagar alleged that a foul smell was emanating from the water since 10 days and that they had even complained to the local councillor but she allegedly did not take any step.

“This is the water which goes in the tanks and then enters our kitchen. We consume it. Some homes have RO systems installed but what about those who do not have them. A foul smell water was coming out since last 10 days but the local councillor took no action. Today, we were shocked to see sticky water with flakes coming out from the taps,” said Manjinder Singh, a resident.

Dr RK Garg, who collected a tub of water with blue flakes, said, “It was horrifying to see such water being supplied in such a posh colony.” The local councillor, however, blamed the residents for the contaminated water supply and alleged that one of the residents who was renovating the home, dumped a paint soaked brushes in rainwater drainage lanes which contaminated the water.

Harpreet Bedi, while speaking to The Indian Express on the behalf of councillor Veeran Bedi, also refuted the claims of residents that no attention was paid towards their complaint. “It is the fault of a resident who dumped enamel paint soaked brushes in rainwater drainage pipes.” Jaskirat Singh, sub-divisional officer, MC, said that the problem is being fixed. “Residents have been warned not to wash or dump such hazardous materials in rainwater drains.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App