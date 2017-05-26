Illegal arms factory unearthed in Lakhimpur Kheri, 3 held

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Police here today claimed to have unearthed an illegal arms factory and arrested three men with seven-country-made pistols, raw material and manufacturing equipment in their possession.

Working on a tip-off, a police team last night raided the factory operating along the Ghaghra river under Dhaurahar Kotwali police station area of the district.

Dhaurahra kotwali in-charge Deepak Shukla and his team nabbed three criminals involved in manufacturing illegal fire arms last night, Superintendent of Police S Channappa said.

Police team recovered recently-manufactured seven country-made pistols, some semi-finished fire weapons, raw material besides some other equipment used for manufacturing fire arms, the SP said.

Those nabbed have been identified as Kishori Lal, Guddu and Rakesh, he said, adding two others, Harnam and Moti Lal, managed to escape.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now