YSRCP accuses TDP of enrolling bogus voters

In its letter, the YSRCP has alleged that while the last date for filing applications for inclusion in voters list was January 1, 2017, TDP leaders applied for inclusion of over 16,000 people between January and July. (Representational Image) In its letter, the YSRCP has alleged that while the last date for filing applications for inclusion in voters list was January 1, 2017, TDP leaders applied for inclusion of over 16,000 people between January and July. (Representational Image)

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has written to the Chief Election Commissioner and Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is enrolling bogus voters in the Nandyala Assembly constituency where a by-election is due on August 23.

In its letter, the YSRCP has alleged that while the last date for filing applications for inclusion in voters list was January 1, 2017, TDP leaders applied for inclusion of over 16,000 people between January and July. “Even though the last date for enrolment has passed, TDP leaders are enclosing electricity bills belonging to third parties with the applications and forcing booth-level officers to include them in the voters list,” said YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy who has sent the letter to the poll officials.

“In January, 1,004 applications were sent by TDP leaders in Nandyal to booth-level officers; followed by 525 in February, 610 in March, 694 in April, 1,038 in May, and 735 in June. These applications were made either in person or online. Between July 1 and July 24, 7,000 applications were filed, while 4,502 applications were filed between July 24 and July 28. The total number of applications filed is 16,108. Owing to pressure from TDP leaders, booth-level officers are enrolling voters without the Village Revenue Officers and Deputy Tehsildhars certifying that their identity is genuine,” Reddy said.

Election Commission officials said new voters cannot be included in voters’ list randomly and the list can be updated only when the updating process is on. “But we will verify the allegations,’’ said an official.

The bye-election in Nandyala Assembly constituency in Kurnool district was necessitated after sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy died of a heart attack on March 12. Reddy was elected on a YSRCP ticket in 2014 elections but switched to TDP in February 2016.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App