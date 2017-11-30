Warangal woman found with burns on face and stab wound, cops suspect acid attack

“The suspect, allegedly her lover, poured acid in her eyes also which appear to be totally damaged,’’ Circle Inspector K Adinarayana said. “The suspect, allegedly her lover, poured acid in her eyes also which appear to be totally damaged,’’ Circle Inspector K Adinarayana said.

A 31-year-old woman was found lying on the roadside in Warangal last night with acid burns all over body and skin peeling off. Passersby, who found her unconscious with hands tied behind her back and stab wounds, shifted her from the outskirts of Garimillapalli village to MGM Hospital where she is battling for life.

A case has been registered at the Zaffergadh Police Station. Police officials said the woman was identified as C Madhuri who was working as an attendant at a petrol filling station at Hanamkonda. “Her condition is very serious and she is in ICU. She has 70 per cent acid burns. The suspect, allegedly her lover, poured acid in her eyes also which appear to be totally damaged,’’ Circle Inspector K Adinarayana said.

Officials said that Madhuri, mother of a three-year-old boy, was estranged from her husband and was living with her mother in a municipal colony in Hanamkonda. While working as petrol pump attendant, an autorickshaw driver named Chandrasekhar befriended her and they were allegedly having an affair. However, Chandrasekhar alias Chandru suspected that she was seeing someone else as well and he wanted to teach her a lesson. Police have taken him into custody late Wednesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chandru asked Madhuri to accompany him in his autorickshaw for a ride but on the way he picked up two of his friends and they took her to a deserted place on the outskirts of Garimillipalli village, police said.

After an argument, Chandru tied her hands and attacked her with a screwdriver. He then poured acid on her head, in the eyes and all over her body. To muffle her cries for help they tied her with her chunni and left her on the road side and fled the scene.

Madhuri’s sister, Anjali, told police that they had lodged a complaint against Chandu last week as he was pestering and threatening Madhuri to marry him. Cops questioned him and let him go and Chandu held a grudge for this reason as well.

