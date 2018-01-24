VIDEO: Hyderabad student selfie bid ends in horror, gets hit by oncoming train

Shiv Kumar, a 25-year-old student, suffered serious injuries after he was hit by an MMTS train. Shiv Kumar, a 25-year-old student, suffered serious injuries after he was hit by an MMTS train.

A 25-year-old student who was taking a selfie video near Borabanda Railway Station in Hyderabad was seriously injured when an approaching MMTS train hit him from behind. Railway Police said that R Shiva Kumar was standing close to the railway track on Sunday afternoon and started capturing a selfie video even as an MMTS was fast approaching.

In the video released by Government Railway Police, Shiva can be seen looking into his phone camera and pointing at the oncoming train from behind. Despite the constant honking by the loco-pilot, he ignored the warnings and continued filming.

“He did not realize the danger he was in and ignored the furious honking by the loco pilot who tried to warn him off. The train hit him and he was thrown away from the track. He received serious injuries on right hand, head and chest, but is out of danger now,” Dasya Naik, Sub-Inspector, Nampally, Telangana State Railway Police, said.

