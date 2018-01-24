Latest News
  • VIDEO: Hyderabad student selfie bid ends in horror, gets hit by oncoming train

VIDEO: Hyderabad student selfie bid ends in horror, gets hit by oncoming train

He was standing close to the railway track on Sunday afternoon and started capturing a selfie video even as an MMTS was fast approaching.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Updated: January 24, 2018 6:04 pm
Shiv Kumar, a 25-year-old student, suffered serious injuries after he was hit by an MMTS train.
Top News

A 25-year-old student who was taking a selfie video near Borabanda Railway Station in Hyderabad was seriously injured when an approaching MMTS train hit him from behind. Railway Police said that R Shiva Kumar was standing close to the railway track on Sunday afternoon and started capturing a selfie video even as an MMTS was fast approaching.

In the video released by Government Railway Police, Shiva can be seen looking into his phone camera and pointing at the oncoming train from behind. Despite the constant honking by the loco-pilot, he ignored the warnings and continued filming.

“He did not realize the danger he was in and ignored the furious honking by the loco pilot who tried to warn him off. The train hit him and he was thrown away from the track. He received serious injuries on right hand, head and chest, but is out of danger now,” Dasya Naik, Sub-Inspector, Nampally, Telangana State Railway Police, said.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. Mita Agrawal
    Jan 24, 2018 at 6:27 pm
    What is the value of selfie? It is the self photo. What is the need of daring in that.
    (2)(3)
    Reply
    1. Daisy Boy
      Jan 24, 2018 at 6:56 pm
      It means that he is not a g_andu, but is definitely a ch_ootiya
      (0)(0)
      Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 24: Latest News