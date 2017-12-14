Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate World Telugu Conference in Hyderabad tomorrow

Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The city is all set to host the World Telugu Conference (WTC) being organised by the Telangana government here from tomorrow with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the five-day event.

President Ram Nath Kovind would be the chief guest at the valedictory function of the WTC on December 19 at L B Stadium, senior official of the state government said today. “There will be discussions and talks on Telugu literature and culture. A documentary on Telangana culture and heritage would also be screened,” the official said.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in view of the VIPs arriving in the city. Traffic would also be regulated at L B Stadium. Passes have been issued and parking facilities have been provided, a police official said. “As many as 3,000 police personnel are being deployed,” the official added.

State civil supplies department officials said arrangements have been made to prepare food for all the delegates, in which delicacies from Telangana will be highlighted. According to an official booklet issued for the event, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and his Maharashtra counterpart Ch Vidyasagar Rao are also expected to participate in the inaugural programme.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with some of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials, held various review meetings over the event, the official added. About 8,000 guests and representatives have registered to attend the World Telugu Conference, state Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari had said.

Srihari had said that stalls would be set up to showcase the history of Telangana, its literature, handicrafts, temples and coins.

