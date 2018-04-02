V6 TV news anchor Radhika Reddy allegedly commits suicide in Hyderabad

V6 anchor Radhika Reddy suicide: The police has recovered a suicide note from her handbag in which she allegedly stated that she was taking the extreme step due to depression. (file photo) V6 anchor Radhika Reddy suicide: The police has recovered a suicide note from her handbag in which she allegedly stated that she was taking the extreme step due to depression. (file photo)

A Telugu news channel anchor allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by jumping from the fifth floor of her residential building in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area.

The police has recovered a suicide note from her handbag in which she allegedly stated that she was taking the extreme step due to depression. “Due to depression I am killing myself. Nobody else is the reason. My brain is my enemy,” she allegedly wrote in the suicide note.

The deceased was identified as Radhika Reddy, 36, a resident of Srivila Apartment in Moosapet. She worked as a news reader at V6 channel. The fall from the five-storey apartment instantly killed her, police said. She suffered a severe head injury, a leg fracture and multiple blunt injuries on the body, police added.

Radhika has been living with her parents after she divorced her husband about six months ago. She is survived by her 14-year-old son Banu Teja Reddy who is mentally challenged. A Hyderabad-based journalist working for national news channel said Radhika returned home from work after reading the late evening news bulletin. Radhika’s father told local media that he heard a loud noise from outside at around 10.30 pm while he was waiting for his daughter to return. He later realised that she allegedly jumped from the top floor of the building.

A case has been registered at the Kukatpally Police Station and investigation is underway.

