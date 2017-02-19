University of Hyderabad students barred from exam over protests

University Of Hyderabad University Of Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has barred two University of Hyderabad (UoH) students from taking PhD entrance test next week. Kavyasree Raghunath and M S Mansi said that they were not given any explanation in writing but EFLU Proctor Prof Kona Prakash cited their participation in protests at UoH for the move. Raghunath and Mansi are Ambedkar Students Association office-bearers and allegedly participated in protests at the UoH after Dalit PhD student Rohith Vemula’s suicide in January 2016.

Prakash said that EFLU rules disallow students involved in protests or indiscipline on campus to take entrance exams. “So we cannot allow them. But we have given them the option of writing to the VC (Vice-Chancellor Sunaina Singh) seeking permission to write the test.’’

“We were told that as we have been participating in protests of Justice for Rohith Vemula Movement at UoH, the V-C of EFLU decided not to allow us into EFLU,’’ said Raghunath.