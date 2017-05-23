TRS convenes meeting of its MPs and legislators on May 27

During the meeting, discussions would be held on issues related to party organisation, and development and welfare schemes of the state government. (PTI Photo) During the meeting, discussions would be held on issues related to party organisation, and development and welfare schemes of the state government. (PTI Photo)

The ruling TRS has convened a meeting of its members of Parliament and legislators on May 27 to discuss organisational matters and various schemes of the Telangana government.

The meeting has been called against the backdrop of BJP chief Amit Shah’s ongoing visit to Telangana and Congress

vice president Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming public rally in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, discussions would be held on issues related to party organisation, and development and welfare schemes of the state government, TRS sources said today.

The leaders would also deliberate on the TRS membership drive and appointment of party committees at different levels, besides the implementation of welfare and development works taken by the state government, they said.

The celebration of state formation day on June 2 (Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014) would also

come up for discussion, the sources said.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked all the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs to attend the

meeting without fail in view of its importance, they said.

BJP president Amit Shah began a three-day visit to Telangana from yesterday to reach out to the rural and

marginalised sections.

Speaking at a meeting yesterday in Nalgonda district, Shah expressed confidence that BJP would come to power in

Telangana.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Sangareddy town, neighbouring

Hyderabad, on June 1.

Congress, the main opposition in Telangana, claims credit for formation of the state, and Gandhi is expected to

attack the TRS government on various counts.

