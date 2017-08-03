Telangana Youth Congress leader staged gun attack: police

Vikram’s business partners and rivals were building pressure on him to make settlements in real estate deals, the police said. Vikram’s business partners and rivals were building pressure on him to make settlements in real estate deals, the police said.

M Vikram Goud, the Youth Congress leader who was shot at in his home on July 28, had planned the attack on himself because of pressure to clear debts and to gain the sympathy of people as he wanted an election ticket for 2019, police said in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Vikram, in his 30s and the son of former minister Mukesh Goud, gave the contract for the shooting to seven persons who staged an attack on him on the intervening night of July 27-28. Doctors said the second bullet lodged near his spine was yet to be extricated and was a serious injury.

The police attributed several motives to Vikram’s act and said he was involved in planning the attack. Of the eight accused, including Vikram, five have been arrested. Two are untraceable. The police said Vikram would be arrested after he is released from hospital.

Vikram’s business partners and rivals were building pressure on him to make settlements in real estate deals, the police said. He was also unable to recover money he invested in an Odisha mine through a partner. Police said that he also wanted to gain sympathy and people’s support as he was expecting an Assembly ticket in 2019.

“Vikram was actively involved in hatching, planning and executing the plot to arrange the shooting on himself, including telling the person who pulled the trigger to shoot him in the left arm and right shoulder and how to flee the house,’’ Police Commissioner M Mahender Reddy said on Wednesday.

