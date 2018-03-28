Telangana: Week after they lost huts in fire, 75 families enter their own flats

The affected families have been allotted flats at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Ameenapur housing scheme at Patancheru. Express The affected families have been allotted flats at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Ameenapur housing scheme at Patancheru. Express

A week after they lost their huts and belongings in a fire at an illegal slum at Madhapur in Hyderabad, 75 slum-dwelling families on Tuesday walked into flats Telangana government has given them for free. The flats, 1BHK dwellings with an area of 375 sqft that cost Rs 4-5 lakh, have been allotted at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Ameenapur housing scheme at Patancheru on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“Telangana government decided that if they lost their huts in the fire, even if they were illegal, they should be given proper homes so that can live a dignified life. Since last Friday, when they lost everything, we have been providing them food and succour. Today we gave them what they may have never dreamed of — a house of their own,” said GHMC Zonal Commissioner (West) D Harichandana.

“Today, for the first time in my life, I used a toilet that is not out in the open. My husband and I lost our meagre belongings, including my mangalsutra and some cash in the piggy bank. I went to fetch water from a handpump and by the time I returned, the fire had taken everything. This flat is like heaven after half a lifetime spent in huts,” said Mukka Roopa Devi from Nalgonda.

The 75 families who walked into their new homes Tuesday are Telangana natives and their names and other details could be verified within a day based on Aadhaar data collected last year. But, 79 families, comprising labourers from UP, Bihar and Jharkhand, may also get the free flats. “If they were living in the slum and lost their huts and belongings in the fire, they are eligible for free housing. That is what Telangana government has decided. We are verifying details to ascertain if they lived in the same slum. Once we are sure, we will allot flats to them, irrespective of their nativity,’’ said Harichandana. The 79 families have for now been moved to GHMC’s transit housing project in the nearby Keshav Nagar and await verification.

“As per government rules, beneficiaries of housing schemes have to pay a minimum amount, but in this case, we waived off everything,” she said. The state government, she said, also gave each family Rs 8,000 so that they can buy essential commodities etc. “There are no domicile rules or nativity criteria in this case because it was a fire. The process to verify the identity of the remaining families is on,’’ said M Raghunandan Rao, District Collector of Ranga Reddy.

The slum that was gutted was known as Patrika Nagar and fell under Ranga Reddy district. It was located amid towering buildings of software companies in the IT corridor of Madhapur. The slum-dwellers had been asked to go away as they were encroaching on land meant for a park for IT employees, but they stayed put as they had nowhere to go.

Last Friday, a fire caused due to sparks from an illegal electricity connection in one of the huts gutted the 200-odd huts and left 1,000 people homeless. There were no casualties.

