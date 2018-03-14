Telangana: Two Congress MLAs disqualified, all legislators suspended

Telangana Legislative Assembly. (Source: Telanganalegislature.org) Telangana Legislative Assembly. (Source: Telanganalegislature.org)

Two Congress legislators were disqualified from Telangana Assembly and all other party legislators in both Houses of the state legislature suspended on Tuesday, a day after Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy hurled headphones at the podium during the Governor’s address.

The incident has come at a time when the TRS government led by CM K Chandrashekar Rao was facing tough questions from the Congress, the main Opposition party, especially over alleged farmer suicides.

Assembly Speaker Madhusudhan Chary Tuesday disqualified Komatireddy and Sampat Kumar Reddy from the Assembly for “unruly” conduct, and suspended nine other Congress MLAs for the budget session. In the Legislative Council, too, six Congress members were suspended for the budget session.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App