Telangana to offer subsidy for buying buffalo

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister on Sunday said the government will soon launch a comprehensive scheme for the development of dairy sector in the state to bring in a ‘Ksheera Viplavam’ (Milk Revolution).

The chief minister announced that the government through dairy development societies would provide 50 per cent subsidy for buying a buffalo by the farmer and the subsidy would be 75 per cent if the dairy farmers happen to be from the SC/ST community.

In return, the CM has asked for a favour that every farmer in his household should plant six saplings and name each sapling after one of their family members and take care of the plants by watering it regularly, said a release.

Under the scheme milk producers (dairy farmers) from the Vijaya Dairy Development Society, Mulkanur Dairy Development Society, Nalgonda and Rangareddy Districts Dairy Development Societies and Karimnagar will be given top priority, a release from the CM’s office said.

The chief minister has accepted the demand of the other dairy farmers of the societies to give them Rs 4 per litre as incentive as is done in the case of the dairy farmers of the Vijaya Dairy, it said. The CM assured that the Rs 4 per litre incentive will be implemented from September 24 onwards and the distribution of buffaloes will commence after two months.

Rao addressed a meeting of the members of the Vijaya, Mulkanur, and Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy District Dairy development societies at Pragati Bhavan.

In his address to the dairy farmers, the CM said all the three Dairy Development Societies put together are producing just about 7 lakh litres of milk as of now. Karnataka is supplying 6 lakh litres, AP, 4 lakh litres, and Gujarat 2 lakh litres to the Telangana State.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App