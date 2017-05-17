Telangana: Three dead, including bridegroom, after mini-van carrying marriage party collides with truck

Photo for representational purpose. Google Maps Photo for representational purpose. Google Maps

A bridegroom, his father, and three year old nephew died when a truck hit a mini-van carrying the marriage party near Suryapet, about 140 kms from Hyderabad, in Suryapet district early Wednesday morning. The marriage party was going from Kukatpally in Hyderabad to Khammam for the marriage that was supposed to start at 10:30 pm. Police said that 22 family members and relatives of Sesha Sainath, the groom, were travelling in the mini-truck.

“They halted on the highway side after crossing Suryapet and were getting down when a truck plunged into the stationery truck. A man named Damodar died on the spot while the groom Sesha Sai died while being taken to hospital. His father Satyanarayana and nephew Akhil, 3, died at the hospital. The rest have been rushed to various hospitals at Hyderabad and the condition of at least four is very critical,” Deputy SP Sunita Mohan said.

While Damodar who first got down from the mini-truck was crushed when the truck hit, the others received serious injuries due to the impact. The accident occurred at 6 am. The families of musicians who play orchestra at marriage functions etc originally hail from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh but are settled in Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

In another mishap involving a marriage party early today morning, at least 20 persons were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling lost control and overturned near Bibinagar near Bhongir in Yadadri district, 40 kms from Hyderabad. The marriage party was travelling to Yadagirigutta temple to attend a marriage later today when the mishap occurred when the driver of the mini-truck lost control and veered off the highway fell on the roadside and overturned.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd