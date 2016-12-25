Telangana school: Boy dies after falling in hot vessel

A five-year-old boy, who fell into a large vessel of hot sambhar prepared for the mid-day meal, died after suffering over 70 per cent burns at a government-run primary school in Idullur village of Nalgonda district Saturday afternoon.

The Class I student was standing in a queue waiting for food when he fell into a vessel after being pushed by someone. He succumbed to injuries at the Nalgonda government hospital Saturday evening.

“We have registered a case against the cook and kitchen staff for negligence. They should not have kept the hot vessels so close to where the kids stand in queue everyday. The boy’s parents also lodged a complaint against the school authorities,’’ Circle Inspector A V Prasad said.