Telangana: 7 dead in tunnel collapse

At least seven labourers died and two were injured as the roof of an under-construction pump house tunnel of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on river Godavari in Telangana collapsed on Wednesday evening. The construction of the underground pump house is underway at Thippapuram village in Ellanthakunta Mandal of Rajana-Sircilla district. The roof of the pump house tunnel caved in, killing labourers from Jharkhand and Bihar.

Sircilla Superintendent of Police K Vishwajit who was at the spot said that the roof caved in partially inside the tunnel. “Six are dead and two critically injured. Some more people may be trapped under the debris. Rescue work is on,’’ Vishwajit said.

Irrigation Department officials said that an air blast occurred inside a draft tube connecting the surge pool with the pump house tunnel. “Air pockets had accumulated there which caused an air blast. Rocks weighing several tonnes fell on the workers below. At least seven died,’’ an official said.

The project, estimated to cost over Rs 80,000 crore, is one of the costliest undertaken by the state government to harness the Godavari through a system of three barrages, lifts, canals and reservoirs, which would provide 160 tmc water to over 18 lakh acres in 13 districts. The project is being directly overseen by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Construction work on the project started on May 2 last year.

