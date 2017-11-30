Telangana govt to set up We-Hub for women entrepreneurs

Telangana State IT minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo) Telangana State IT minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo)

The Telangana government today announced three initiatives for women entrepreneurs including setting up of a “We-Hub” which would be an exclusive incubator for them.

“After successful completion of Good and Services Tax (GST), we decided to roll out three initiatives for women entrepreneurs. We will create a Rs 15 crore fund for them. We will set up We-Hub on the lines of T-Hub,” said Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao at a press conference.

T-Hub is a public-private partnership between the government of Telangana, three of India’s premier academic institutes (International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad, Indian School of Business and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research)and key private sector leaders.

The minister added that the government would change its procurement policy to enable the procurement of one fourth of the mandated 20 per cent purchases from SME (small amd medium-sized enterprises) sector.

He along with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant addressed the media after conclusion of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 which began on November 28.

Reacting to Rao’s announcement on sops for women entrepreneurs, Kant said the NITI Aayog would support it.

