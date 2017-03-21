Telangana govt takes up construction of camp offices for MLAs

The Telangana government on Tuesday said that it has taken up construction of camp offices cum residences for MLAs in 104 of the total 119 Assembly constituencies in the state. The construction of these camp offices cum residences is being done at a cost of Rs 119 crore, Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said in the state Assembly during the Question Hour.

The remaining 15 constituencies are in Hyderabad, where accommodation is proposed to be given to the legislators in the new MLA quarters being constructed here, Rao said. Tenders have been invited for construction in 98 out of the 104 constituencies, he said.

The agreements for construction have been finalised in 88 constituencies, which include 62 segments where the work is under progress, the minister said. The construction has already been completed in Parkala constituency, he added.

