TRS leader’s son arrested for stalking college girls on social media

The son of a Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) municipal counsellor was arrested for allegedly harassing girls on social media. Police officials from SHE Teams and Hyderabad Central Crime Station arrested N Abhishek Goud, 22, son of Malkajgiri municipal counsillor N Jagdishwar Goud, on Tuesday night following complaints from several girls that he was harassing and pressuring them to meet him after befriending them on social media.

Abhishek is an engineering student at a private college. SHE Teams police station started receiving complaints from girl students of several colleges about harassing phone calls.

“First we received one complaint and then many girls informed us anonymously about Abhishek’s harassment. Two of his close friends were also doing the same. Abhishek would send friend requests to college girls on Facebook and befriend them. Later he would take their phone numbers and send messages on WhatsApp. He used to make anonymous calls also. He would then start asking or pestering them to meet him. If they refused he would pressurize them, threaten to upload their morphed photos, phone numbers and chats on the web or porn sites. He also threatened many girls that he had powerful political friends and they would face dire consequences if they did not yield to his demands,” an official said.

To avoid detection or tracing of his mobile number, Abhishek used to make calls using VoIP. The police however traced his IP address and arrested him.

While Abhishek was arrested Tuesday night, two of his friends who were also harassing girls and against a case was also booked, have also been arrested Wednesday.

