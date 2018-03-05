Sanitary napkin vending machine installed at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda railway station

The vending machine at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda railway station (Source: ANI) The vending machine at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda railway station (Source: ANI)

A sanitary napkin vending machine and incinerator was installed by the South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda railway station, reported news agency ANI on Monday. The machine is called as ‘Happy Nari’ and the napkin is available at a price of Rs 5.

Apart from this, the station also has a separate cubicle for breastfeeding. “We have separate waiting room and toilets for ladies and cubicle for breastfeeding inside the waiting room. We’ve recently installed sanitary napkins vending machine and incinerator. We plan to further extend it to other stations as well,” Arun Kumar Jain, District Regional Manager said.

The step taken by the South Central Railway has received positive reviews from the passengers. “This is a good initiative. Women can get a pad only at Rs 5,” ANI quoted one of the passengers.

Earlier, the Kacheguda railway station was also declared as country’s First Energy Efficient ‘A1 Category’ railway station. A release issued by the South Central Railway stated that the station achieved 100 per cent energy efficiency title by replacing 1312 conventional lights with LED lights, 370 ceiling fans with Brushless DC Electrical (BLDC) motors energy efficient fans and 12 air conditioners with energy efficient Inverter type air conditioners.

