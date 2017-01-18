Karim Morani, producer of Chennai Express, booked in rape case

A case was registered against Bollywood film producer Karim Morani on Wednesday for allegedly raping a Delhi-based woman on promise of marriage, police said. The woman, aged around 25, lodged a complaint with Hayathnagar Police under Rachakonda police commissionerate last week alleging that Morani had “raped” her in Mumbai at a film studio in 2015, DCP (LB Nagar Zone) Tafseer Iqubal said.

“She accused Morani of raping her on different occasions in Mumbai and here by promising to marry her. The alleged incident took place during 2015,” the senior police officer said, adding “We have taken up the investigation.”

Following the complaint a case under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape) 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and other relevant sections of IPC has been filed, the DCP said. Further probe is on, said the officer.

Morani however denied the allegation as ‘bogus and false’. “The complaint is absolutely false and bogus with the sole intention of tarnishing Mr Morani’s reputation and image. Mr Morani will be taking appropriate steps in accordance with law to demonstrate that complaint is malafide. He is truthful and innocent and has full faith in the judiciary and is ready and willing to cooperate with the authorities to the fullest extent.”

Morani could not be reached for comments. He has produced films like Chennai Express and Ra.One starring Shahrukh Khan.

(with inputs from PTI)

