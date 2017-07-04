Office of presidency must be kept above party politics: Ram Nath Kovind

“It is very important for all of us, particularly the office of presidency and voters like you. We have to maintain and upkeep the supremacy of our Constitution,” Kovind said. “It is very important for all of us, particularly the office of presidency and voters like you. We have to maintain and upkeep the supremacy of our Constitution,” Kovind said.

NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that the office of the president was above party politics and he would strive to uphold the Constitution.

Kovind was speaking at a meeting organised by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the legislators of his party, the TRS, which was also attended by a few key leaders of the BJP.

The TRS, though not part of the NDA, has declared support to Kovind’s candidature.

“It is very important for all of us, particularly the office of presidency and voters like you. We have to maintain and upkeep the supremacy of our Constitution,” he said here.

“The country and the entire world is well aware of the supremacy of the Indian Constitution and Indian democracy. As we know, the Constitution…our country is supreme,” he said.

Observing that he has not been associated with any party ever since he became the governor of Bihar, Kovind said he has been functioning in a non-partisan manner.

“Ever since I became the governor of Bihar, I have been working throughout in a non-partisan manner, treating every citizen of Bihar with equal status, without any discrimination. I can assure you that I will continue to keep the position of president above party also,” he said.

Though he was a member of the BJP earlier, he is not associated with any party now, he said.

“The office of presidency must be kept above party politics. I can also assure you that I will always strive for all-round development of the nation, irrespective of caste, creed, language, region, geographical situations,” he said.

Kovind also said he would do his best to fulfil the aspirations of the youth.

“We have to fulfil the dream of new India which our prime minister has been advocating till 2022, when we will celebrate completion of 75 years of Independence,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and non-NDA parties like the TRS for supporting his candidature.

The TRS chief extended his support to him even before his name was announced as NDA’s nominee, Kovind said.

Kovind thanked Rao for putting up hoardings in the city in his honour and also for speaking in Hindi in the meeting.

Besides the legislators of the TRS, Kovind separately met the legislators and other leaders of the BJP, the TDP’s Telangana unit the YSR Congress during a whirlwind visit to Hyderabad as part of his campaign.

Kovind was accompanied by Union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu, Bandaru Dattatreya and other BJP leaders.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App