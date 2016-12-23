President Mukherjee to unveil vision and mission for FTAPCCI in Hyderabad

President Mukherjee will also unveil a film -Shatak Shatak Pragati- highlighting the 100 glorious years of incessant empowerment of Industry, trade and commerce. President Mukherjee will also unveil a film -Shatak Shatak Pragati- highlighting the 100 glorious years of incessant empowerment of Industry, trade and commerce.

President Pranab Mukherjee will be unveiling the vision and mission for the next hundred years for the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) , at its centenary celebrations in Hyderabad. One of the oldest industrial bodies in India, the FTAPCCI began its journey in 1917 as Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and currently representing both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States.

FTAPCCI president Ravindra Modi informed that several projects are being planned as part of centenary celebrations. They include setting up a Knowledge Chamber, Intellectual Property Rights Centre, Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre and an Incubation Centre.

Besides, the commerce and industry body will also get into Industry data collection, analysis and research. President Mukherjee will also unveil a film -Shatak Shatak Pragati- highlighting the 100 glorious years of incessant empowerment of Industry, trade and commerce.