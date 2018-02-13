Pregnant woman murder: Hyderabad cops solve case, lover among four arrested

Cyberabad Police commissioner said that complex, illicit relations among them led to the murder of Bingi. (Representational) Cyberabad Police commissioner said that complex, illicit relations among them led to the murder of Bingi. (Representational)

A motorcycle with a broken mudguard and its partially bald rider seen in CCTV footage helped Cyberabad Police crack the murder case of a pregnant woman whose chopped body pieces were found in two sacks on January 31 near Botanical Garden at Kondapur.

Police arrested Vikas Kashyap, paramour of Bingi whose body was found in the sacks, and Vikas’ friend Amarkanth Jha and his parents Mamta and Anil Jha. All hail from Banka district of Bihar, and resided at Siddique Nagar in Serilingampalli area of Hyderabad.

Cops watched hundreds of hours of CCTV footage before zeroing in on grainy images of a partially bald man riding a motorcycle with a missing front mudguard and a woman pillion rider holding two bags in the wee hours of January 30. Cops identified them as Amarkanth Jha and his mother Mamata Jha who were riding towards Kondapur Botanical Garden to dump the sacks containing the body parts of Bingi.

Cyberabad Police commissioner said that complex, illicit relations among them led to the murder of Bingi.

Police said that Bingi, daughter of Daboo Leya Singh, a poor brick kiln worker of Mohana Malti village of Banka district, was married to Dinesh Singh 15 years ago. She had three children and was living in Chandosi village. Bingi’s affair with neighbour Vikas Kashyap led to a marital discord between the couple. Bingi and Dinesh separated a year ago.

Vikas and Bingi and her youngest son Jatin came to her village Mohana Malti and started living together. Her two other children were with her ex-husband. In the village, Vikas started another illegal relationship with Mamata Jha, their neighbour, which Bingi came to know of and confronted Vikas several times. As Vikas could not find work in the village Mamata, 37, suggested that he go to Hyderabad where her son Amarkanth Jha was working as a waiter at a bar and restaurant.

Vikas arrived in Hyderabad in June last year and started living with Amarkanth Jha in Siddique Nagar. However, Bingi, who was pregnant was unaware of his plans. A week later Mamata and her husband Anil also arrived from Bihar and started living with their son and Vikas.

With the money provided by Mamata, Vikas started a roadside snack stall at Kondapur which was doing well, and they continued their extra-marital relationship. According to police, the 75-year-old husband of Mamata was aware of the affair but did not object. Their son Amarkanth, 21, also did not object as Vikas was helping them financially to get back a three-acre piece of land they had mortgaged in their village. “It was a convenient arrangement for all of them which was shattered by Bingi,’’ an official said.

Bingi managed to get Vikas’s address in Hyderabad and came to the city with her son Jatin in the last week of December. Officials said that neighbours reported frequent quarrels between Vikas and Bingi and also between Bingi and Mamta and her family members. “As Vikas had to take care of Bingi and her son Jatin, he could not give much money to Mamta. Bingi was like a burden on them so they decided to eliminate her. They strangled her and chopped her bodied into pieces in the bathroom with a portable electric stone cutter, packed the body in sacks and dumped it at Botanical Garden,’’ Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd