PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad Metro on Nov 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail at Miyapur Depot on November 28, ahead of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. The 30-km stretch between Miyapur to Ameerpet and from Ameerpet to Nagole would officially become operational with the inauguration.

HMR Managing Director NVS Reddy said it would be a record in the country because no other Metro has opened for public operations on such a long stretch at once. Built and operated by Larsen and Toubro Limited, the safety certificate to run trains on the route was issued by the Commissioner of Railway Safety this week. Speed trials are being conducted almost continuously since the last two days on the elevated tracks. The PM is expected to travel from Miyapur to S R Nagar, a 7-minute trip without any stops.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is the world’s largest public-private partnership project (PPP) in this sector. The network will cover a distance of around 72 km across three corridors. Estimated to cost more than Rs 15,000 crore, the project will have stations at every km. The Metro will start with 10 trains and at least 15 lakh customers are expected to use it in 2018. To encourage more people to use the Metro, the Telangana government may withdraw 50 per cent of buses from metro corridors. The Metro would reduce travel time in all the three corridors by one hour.

The foundation stone for the elevated Metro rail with two tracks (up and down lines) was laid in September 2010. Larsen and Toubro Limited was awarded the project by the then Andhra Pradesh government. The firm incorporated a Special Purpose Vehicle — L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited — to implement the project on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. The project will be integrated with existing railway stations, suburban railway network (MMTS) and bus stations.

Spread over 2 lakh square feet, Ameerpet Metro station is one of the largest in the country and is built for effortless interchange of commuters across corridors 1 and 3 — Miyapur to LB Nagar at higher level and Nagole to Shilparamam at lower level. “All the facilities at the station are seamlessly integrated in a passenger-friendly manner and passengers can transit from one corridor to another in a smooth way. The station is an engineering marvel,” said Shivanand Nimbargi, MD and CEO of L&T Metro Rail. Corridor 2 stretches from Jubilee bus station to Falaknuma.

The Metro connects major bus stations at Miyapur, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Koti, Dilsukhnagar, Charminar and Jubilee Bus Station. It is integrated with existing rail terminals at Secunderabad, Begumpet and Nampally. It is also linked to existing local MMTS train services at Bharatnagar, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Malakpet and Falaknuma. The coaches are from Korea (Hyundai Rotem) and while the maximum speed of the trains is 80 kmph, they will travel at 34-40 kmph. All the stations have world class facilities, including lifts, escalators and facilities for the differently abled. All stations will have automatic ticket vending machines and the fares have not been declared yet.

