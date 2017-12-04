Osmania University student commits suicide, protests erupt on campus

A first year MSc Physics student studying at Hyderabad’s Osmania University allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday. Protests erupted on campus after several student leaders alleged that the 20-year-old killed himself as he was allegedly unhappy with the TRS government for its delay in issuing a job notification.

The student, identified as E Murali, was found handing in a hostel washroom in the evening, a senior Osmania University police official told PTI. A suicide note purportedly found on the spot stated that he was ending his life as he feared he would fail in exams, police said.

Students reportedly gathered outside the campus hostel and did not allow police to take Murali’s body for autopsy.

more details are awaited

