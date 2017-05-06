Nominated posts will be filled soon: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh

Candidates for the local body elections at village level would be selected based on suggestions made by party workers,” said Nara Lokesh after inaugurating the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) new district office building named NTR Bhawan Candidates for the local body elections at village level would be selected based on suggestions made by party workers,” said Nara Lokesh after inaugurating the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) new district office building named NTR Bhawan

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday said candidates for the local body polls will be selected based on suggestions given by party workers. “Candidates for the local body elections at village level would be selected based on suggestions made by party workers,” said Nara Lokesh after inaugurating the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) new district office building named NTR Bhawan in the city here.

He appealed to the partymen to work hard to counter opposition parties and take all the welfare schemes initiated by the TDP to people. “People have lot of faith in N Chandrababu Naidu’s government and his development vision for the state,” said Lokesh.

Earlier, Lokesh, who holds the portfolio of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and IT, inaugurated Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), institute of medical sciences and research hospital in Vizag city. Vizag will be hosting a three-day TDP’s Mahanadu, the annual plenary of the TDP from May 27 to 29 at Andhra University Engineering College grounds.

