Muslims should avoid eating prawns, says a fatwa

Some foods fall in the 'prohibited' category for Muslims, while prawns fall in 'avoidable' category, it said. Jamia Nizamia, a century-old seminary, is a highly-respected Islamic institution in the city.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: January 6, 2018 8:03 pm
City-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia has issued a `fatwa’ that Muslims should avoid eating prawns. Prawns do not fall in the category of fish, and their consumption should be avoided, it said.

Some foods fall in the ‘prohibited’ category for Muslims, while prawns fall in ‘avoidable’ category, it said. Jamia Nizamia, a century-old seminary, is a highly-respected Islamic institution in the city. Fatwa is a legal pronouncement based on the Islamic law, issued usually when someone seeks to know the legal position on a particular issue.

