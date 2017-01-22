MSME official held under Prevention of Corruption Act

An assistant director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Development Institute here was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) for allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 bribe.

CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch registered a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against S L N Kumar, for demanding Rs 15,000 from a complainant for an official favour, a release from the central agency said today.

“Kumar was caught on January 20 and the accused was arrested subsequently,” it said.

Searches were conducted at the residence of the accused and Rs 3,76,050 in cash, besides promissory notes worth Rs 23 lakhs, signed blank cheques and some incriminating documents were seized, the release said.

The case is under investigation, said the officials.