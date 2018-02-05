Man allegedly kills wife, two children in Hyderabad

This is a second triple-killing case to be reported in Hyderabad in the last few days. This is a second triple-killing case to be reported in Hyderabad in the last few days.

A man killed his wife and two children at their house in Meerpet area in Hyderabad in the early hours today, police said. M Harinder Goud, around 40 years old, who works as a technician at a dental clinic, is suspected to have throttled his wife and two children, a senior police official said.

The deceased were identified as Jyothi, aged around 35, and the couple’s son Abhitej (6) and daughter Sahasra (4). Goud is absconding, poice said. “Exactly why he killed them — whether it was sudden provocation or some old dispute — is not yet clear,” Assistant Commissioner of Police V Ravinder Reddy told PTI.

As per the preliminary investigation, Goud, who also worked on his own from home besides working at a dental clinic, was not doing well in his profession for the past few months, the ACP said.

A Manmohan, station house officer, Meerpet police station, said Goud’s neighbours today spotted the dead bodies in the house and alerted police. “The accused is absconding,” he said, adding a murder case has been registered.

This is a second triple-killing case to be reported in Hyderabad in the last few days. On January 29, a 25-year-old woman, her mother and five-year-old daughter were allegedly killed by her partner in Chandanagar police station limits.

