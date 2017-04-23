KCR’s son rubbishes talk of succeeding father as Telangana CM

K T Rama Rao is a minister in Telangana. K T Rama Rao is a minister in Telangana.

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao has insisted that he has “no immediate’’ ambitions of heading ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) or succeeding his father, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), as chief minister. He said that KCR would continue as chief minister for at least 10 years. “The chief minister is just 63 now and he is younger than many ministers and party MLAs. He has taken a very aggressive approach to make the state… golden Telangana. The new state needs such a chief minister who will do what he says,” Rama Rao, 40, said in a statement.

The statement came amid reports that Rama Rao may be named TRS president ahead of the the party’s plenary that started on Friday in Kompally. The Congress had invited his cousin and minister, T Harish Rao, 44, to join the party in case he was feeling sidelined ahead of KCR’s election as the TRS president at the plenary. “The chief minister’s nephew has been isolated and ignored in TRS. We know that he is sulking.

He should revolt and we are inviting him to join Congress,’’ former Congress MP Sarve Satyanarayana had said. Some TRS leaders and cadres fond of Harish Rao were said to have been unhappy over Rama Rao’s promotion at his expense.

Harish Rao brushed aside the reports. “I do not have to react every time. I am a loyal TRS member and will continue to be so,’’ he said. A TRS leader questioned why would KCR retire and nominate his son as the party president. “KCR may be 63-year-old but he is fit and capable to head the party and be the chief minister for next 20 years… he is the darling of the masses.’’

First Published on: April 23, 2017 5:05 am