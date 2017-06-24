‘IS sympathiser’ arrested in Hyderabad

Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad Police arrested an Islamic State sympathiser in Hyderabad on Friday. (Representational Image) Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad Police arrested an Islamic State sympathiser in Hyderabad on Friday. (Representational Image)

An ISLAMIC State sympathiser was arrested on Friday by a Special Investigation Team (Detective Department) of Hyderabad Police after it received information about his alleged activities.

Police said that Omar Mohammed (22) alias Konakalla Subramanyam established contact with IS handlers and sympathisers across the globe through social media, and was chatting with them on a regular basis. “The mobile phone found in his possession contains incriminating conversations with IS sympathisers. He was being encouraged to carry out subversive activities in the country,” Inspector K Shyamala Rao of the SIT said.

Omer converted to Islam in 2014 and visited religious institutions in Gujarat, Srinagar, Oomerabad and Ambur in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai, where he was allegedly radicalised.

