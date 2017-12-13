Inspired by movie ‘Yevadu,’ Telangana woman murders husband, swaps him with lover

A woman murdered her husband and nearly swapped him with her paramour through plastic surgery (Representational Image) A woman murdered her husband and nearly swapped him with her paramour through plastic surgery (Representational Image)

In a sinister plot borrowed from a crime thriller, a woman murdered her husband and nearly swapped him with her paramour through plastic surgery but it was a bowl of mutton soup which spilled the beans.

Police in Telangana revealed the shocking facts unearthed during the investigations of the chilling crime in Nagarkurnool town.

They executed the plan successfully by injecting anaesthesia to Reddy early on November 27 and when he fell unconscious, hit him on his head resulting in his death. They later dumped and burnt the body in the forests.

To ensure that nobody gets suspicious about Reddy’s disappearance, Swati hatched a plan to swap her dead husband with Rajesh by making some changes in his physical appearance through plastic surgery.

As part of their plan, she poured a small amount of acid on Rajesh’s face and informed Reddy’s relatives that unknown persons had attacked him.

‘Reddy’ was rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad, where doctors advised plastic surgery. The treatment had started and when it looked Swati and Rajesh would succeed in their plan, the story took a dramatic turn.

Reddy’s relatives got suspicious when he refused to have mutton soup served to patients with burn injuries. They were shocked when he told the hospital staff that he is a vegetarian as the real Reddy used to take non-vegetarian food.

According to a police officer involved in the investigations, Reddy’s relatives grew suspicious on noticing changes in his behaviour. When they started asking him some questions including the identity of some relatives, he stopped speaking and was conversing with signs.

Reddy’s family members alerted police. When the police grilled Swati, she confessed to killing her husband with the help of Rajesh.

Police arrested Swati on Sunday. She also confessed that she was inspired by Telugu movie “Yevadu” starring Ram Charan Teja and Allu Arjun. The story of this 2014 movie was about a youth (Alu Arjun) who gets injured and a lady plastic surgeon gives him the face of her deceased son (Ram Charan).

A police officer said Rajesh will be taken into custody after discharge from the hospital.

