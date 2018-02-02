Pregnant woman’s chopped body found in sacks: No headway, Hyderabad cops offer Rs 1 lakh reward for clues

“She may have been killed elsewhere and the body cut up there. The killer stuffed the torso in one sack and other parts in another and dumped it in a lane outside the Botanical Garden at Kondapur.” “She may have been killed elsewhere and the body cut up there. The killer stuffed the torso in one sack and other parts in another and dumped it in a lane outside the Botanical Garden at Kondapur.”

Having made no headway so far in the case of a pregnant woman’s dismembered body found in the busy IT corridor, the Cyberabad Police on Friday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information in the case. Chopped pieces of the woman’s body was found stuffed in two sacks earlier on January 30.

The post-mortem examination revealed that the woman was almost eight-month pregnant. She had broken pelvis and ribs, and a ruptured uterus. Police suspect that the killer may have tried to kill the unborn child and, in the process, inflicted fatal injuries to the woman, or intended to kill both.

“The killer stuffed the torso in one sack and other parts in another and dumped it in a lane outside the Botanical Garden at Kondapur. She was killed on January 27 or 28. Municipal sweepers found the sacks on January 30 as foul smell emanated from the decomposed body,’’ said Inspector, Gachibowli Police Station, M Gangadhar.

Police said a set of maroon-coloured kurta and red-coloured pyjama, silver toe rings, pieces of maroon-coloured bangles and a copper finger ring was found in one of the bags. They believe these items belonged to the woman and that she was married. They also said the woman may have been killed elsewhere.

One plastic sack had markings of “24 carat spices’’, an Indore-based company; the jute sack is of wheat flour of Archana Flour Mills of Ausa Taluqa in Latur district, and one large chilli powder packet cover of Ankur brand of Guntur. “If these sacks and plastic covers were taken from the place where the crime occurred, then we assume that the woman or the killer worked at a hotel or a restaurant or a wholesale food grain shop or supermarket or departmental store. Only at such places, you find sacks of a number of food companies from different places,’’ an official said.

Police are also scanning footage of the CCTVs in the area. “The woman was 5.4 feet tall with a round face, fair-skinned, and we think she may be from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand or Chhattisgarh,’’ one of the officials said.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App