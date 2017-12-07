Woman techie hangs self alleging harassment over dowry, police questions husband

Cops registered a case of suspicious death and are questioning Deepak. (Representational photo) Cops registered a case of suspicious death and are questioning Deepak. (Representational photo)

A 25-year-old software engineer hanged herself at her house in Ramanthapur allegedly due to harassment for dowry by her husband and in-laws. Garishma Nandini was found hanging by her husband K Deepak Kumar, a bank employee Wednesday night after he returned from work.

Officials at Uppal Police Station said that Garishma had quit her job at a top IT company on December 2 without citing any reason. However, her parents who live nearby stated in a police complaint that Deepak and his parents were harassing her for more dowry although they had given Rs 15 lakhs at the time of marriage three years ago.

“They stated in their complaint that she used to tell them about her husband’s demands to bring more money and it caused a lot of friction between the couple,’’ an official said. Cops registered a case of suspicious death and are questioning Deepak.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd