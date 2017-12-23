Hyderabad: Two students killed, one injured in hit and run case

Police said that the students were returning to the hostel after dropping their friend at the bus stand. (Google Maps) Police said that the students were returning to the hostel after dropping their friend at the bus stand. (Google Maps)

Two female students of the National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) died late Friday night in a hit and run accident near Aaliabad Junction on the Rajiv Gandhi Rahadari near Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The two PG Advance Construction, first year students –Pallavi Gupta from Kota and Veena Indira from Chennai– were on a scooter which was hit from behind by a truck when they were turning towards their college hostel at the Aaliabad junction. Their classmate Kushal G from Aurangabad, who was on a motorcycle and a little ahead, was also hit by the truck and suffered injuries.

Police said that the students were returning to the hostel after dropping their friend Chiranjeevi Mehta from Nagpur at the Kompally bus stand when the mishap occurred. CCTV footage shows a multi-axle truck knocking down both the two-wheelers at the turning and stopping for a moment.

Two other vehicles, which passed the accident spot, did not stop and the truck sped away. A local resident who saw the students lying on the road called the ambulance and police. Shamirpet Police Station inspector D Bhaskar REddy said they were analysing the CCTV footage to find the registration number of the truck.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd