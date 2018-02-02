Hyderabad teen hangs self after alleged humiliation over non-payment of fees

The girl, a class IX student, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Malkajgiri area on Thursday evening. The girl, a class IX student, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Malkajgiri area on Thursday evening.

A 14-year-old girl ended her life after authorities at the private school where she studied allegedly didn’t allow her to attend classes for not paying the fees, police said. The girl, a class IX student, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Malkajgiri area on Thursday evening.

She was feeling humiliated after she was asked to leave the class for non-payment of fees, family members alleged. Based on the complaint of family members, Malkajgiri police registered a case of abetment of suicide against the school officials. Further investigation is underway.

