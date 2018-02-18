Hyderabad suicide: 21-year-old student hangs herself during video call with boyfriend

Hanisha Chowdhary, who hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. (Photo for representation) Hanisha Chowdhary, who hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. (Photo for representation)

A 21-year-old MBA student of Hyderabad’s Sivani College hanged herself in her hostel room on Saturday night during a video call with her boyfriend. Hanisha Chowdhary, who hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Chowdhary had joined the MBA course at the college near Kompally last year.

An official from Petbasheerbad police station said the woman hanged herself during a video call with her boyfriend Dakshit Patel. Police said Chowdhary was apparently homesick and they were interrogating her boyfriend. “We are questioning her friend who was on call at that time. She was apparently home sick also,’’ an official said. He said they had recovered the woman’s mobile phone and were investigating the the cause behind the suicide.

On February 6, a 21-year-old engineering student of BITS Pilani allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in the institute’s Hyderabad campus. Raghav Shantaram, from Chennai and a third-year student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room by a friend.

