Hyderabad student selfie: Piyush Goyal urges all to not risk lives, channelise energy in more productive areas

A day after a 25-year-old student was seriously injured by an approaching MMTS train while taking a selfie video near Borbanda Railway Station in Hyderabad, Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal urged people to not risk their lives and channelise energies to build a new India. In a tweet today, Goyal said, “Disheartened by the accidents happened due to selfies and stunts in the last few days. Urge all of you to not to risk your lives, instead, channelise our energy in more productive areas and help in building a New India.”

According to Railway Police, R Shiva Kumar was standing close to the railway track on Sunday afternoon and started capturing a selfie video even as an MMTS was fast approaching. In the video released by Government Railway Police, Shiva can be seen looking into his phone camera and pointing at the oncoming train from behind. Despite the constant honking by the loco-pilot, he ignored the warnings and continued filming. VIDEO: Hyderabad student selfie bid ends in horror, gets hit by approaching train

Disheartened by the accidents happened due to selfies and stunts in the last few days. Urge all of you to not to risk your lives, instead, channelise our energy in more productive areas and help in building a New India. pic.twitter.com/WYmQdD1fxt — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 25, 2018

Dasya Naik, Sub-Inspector, Nampally, Telangana State Railway Police said, “He did not realise the danger he was in and ignored the furious honking by the loco pilot who tried to warn him off. The train hit him and he was thrown away from the track. He received serious injuries on right hand, head and chest, but is out of danger now.”

