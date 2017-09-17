Hyderabad: Political parties celebrate Telangana Liberation Day

BJP’s G Kishan Reddy unfurled national flag on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day in Hyderabad (Source: Twitter/ G Kishan Reddy) BJP’s G Kishan Reddy unfurled national flag on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day in Hyderabad (Source: Twitter/ G Kishan Reddy)

Political parties across the state on Sunday celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day by unfurling the national flag at their respective party offices here. The Telangana Liberation Day is celebrated on September 17, as on that day the erstwhile Nizam state merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

BJP State unit president K Laxman said the history of Telangana should be conveyed to current generations. “Telangana history should become an inspiration to the youth. We should not forget historical moments. TRS government should celebrate it (the day) officially,” Laxman added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao favoured celebration of Telangana Day before the Assembly elections, but now he had changed his stand under pressure from the AIMIM, he alleged. The party organised a huge public meeting marking the celebrations at Nizamabad. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meeting.

Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narshimha Reddy unfurled the national flag at TRS party office in Banjara Hills. Reddy told reporters that there is no need to celebrate liberation day officially as the Telangana state has already been formed. He alleged that “BJP is trying to politicise the issue and create differences among people.”

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy unfurled the tricolour flag at Gandhi Bhavan, party’s State headquarters while state TDP president L Ramana hoisted the national flag at the party’s office to mark the day.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App