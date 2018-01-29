Hyderabad: Police arrest man for murdering wife, daughter, mother-in-law

Police on Monday arrested the 34-year-old husband of a saleswoman who was found dead along with her five-year-old daughter and mother in a flat in Chandanagar area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
The police found the three bodies on Monday morning, after neighbours called and informed them that although the door was locked from inside no one was answering it since Saturday evening. The neighbours also told that a foul smell emanated from the flat.
Police broke open the lock and found G Aparna lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen while her daughter Kartikeya was lying on the bed alongside grandmother Vijaya Lakshmi. Both were also dead and cops suspect they were poisoned while Aparna was bludgeoned with a grinding stone.
Police who launched a manhunt for Aparna’s estranged husband G Madhu, a mobile phone technician, took him into custody after he surrendered late evening. Police said he confessed to killing the three on Saturday morning. He told police that he suspected Aparna of having an affair and so killed her and her mother and their daughter.
- Jan 29, 2018 at 8:30 pmNo good news from any part of India. murders, riots, rapes, lynching, flogging, vandalization are the hallmark of modi admin. India is literally burning. Thanks Modi for letting us know so early in your rule the difference between Congress rule and bjp rule.you gave us the most wretched admin india has ever seen. Our Muslim sultans, Hindu kings, European masters, and Congress PMs knew how to administer a country well. We can ignore their shortcomings as they helped India grow, but Modi, you don't know even to manage the economy, forget providing peace and that too in 21st century. Other rulers too had faced problems, but they were growth pangs of an upcoming country. Only Modi creates problems along with his chela vandals, foolish ministers , thuggish RSS masters..Reply