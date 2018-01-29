Hyderabad: Police arrest man for murdering wife, daughter, mother-in-law

Police said he confessed to killing the three on Saturday morning. (Picture for representational purpose) Police said he confessed to killing the three on Saturday morning. (Picture for representational purpose)

Police on Monday arrested the 34-year-old husband of a saleswoman who was found dead along with her five-year-old daughter and mother in a flat in Chandanagar area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The police found the three bodies on Monday morning, after neighbours called and informed them that although the door was locked from inside no one was answering it since Saturday evening. The neighbours also told that a foul smell emanated from the flat.

Police broke open the lock and found G Aparna lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen while her daughter Kartikeya was lying on the bed alongside grandmother Vijaya Lakshmi. Both were also dead and cops suspect they were poisoned while Aparna was bludgeoned with a grinding stone.

Police who launched a manhunt for Aparna’s estranged husband G Madhu, a mobile phone technician, took him into custody after he surrendered late evening. Police said he confessed to killing the three on Saturday morning. He told police that he suspected Aparna of having an affair and so killed her and her mother and their daughter.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd