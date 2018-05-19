Hyderabad Metro stations to have electric vehicle charging points

A contract had been signed with the Powergrid Corporation of India to promote EV Charging Stations at metro stations, LTMRHL said in a release in Hyderabad on Saturday. (File photo) A contract had been signed with the Powergrid Corporation of India to promote EV Charging Stations at metro stations, LTMRHL said in a release in Hyderabad on Saturday. (File photo)

As part of its commitment to provide eco-friendly green services, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be set up at the Metro stations here by the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad). A contract had been signed with the Powergrid Corporation of India to promote EV Charging Stations at metro stations, LTMRHL said in a release in Hyderabad on Saturday. “To start with, Powergrid shall develop charging stations at Miyapur and Dr B R Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Stations, it said. Powergrid shall subsequently develop EV charging stations across the entire metro corridors. “We are committed to providing best in class eco-friendly green Metro services to the citizens of Hyderabad and this is a step in that direction,” LTMRHL MD & CEO KVB Reddy said.

