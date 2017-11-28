Hyderabad Metro rail to be flagged off today: See fares, timings, routes and other features

The first 30-km stretch of the Hyderabad Metro that will soon be opened for operations will be made up of sections of two separate intersecting Metro corridors. (File) The first 30-km stretch of the Hyderabad Metro that will soon be opened for operations will be made up of sections of two separate intersecting Metro corridors. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the much-awaited Hyderabad metro rail project on Tuesday. Modi along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take the inaugural ride from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back. Said to be the world’s largest public-private partnership project (PPP) in this sector, Hyderabad metro rail will open for commuters from Wednesday.

The inaugural ride will also set a record as no other metro project has rolled out such a long stretch in one go. “This will be the longest stretch for any metro in our country being unveiled on day one. We are going to start the stretch of 30 kms, from Nagole to Miyapur…After Prime Minister formally inaugurates on November 28, metro services would be opened for public on the next day (on 29th) at 6 am,” Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said.

Here is all you need to know about the Hyderabad Metro rail

Hyderabad Metro timings

The project has been divided into three corridors. Each train will initially have three coaches, with a capacity of about 330 people in each coach. The government also plans to increase the number of coaches depending upon the traffic in the future.

The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5.30 am to 11 pm, depending on the requirements.

Hyderabad Metro tickets pricing

The tickets are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 60. The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometres and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km.

The state government has also rolled out the facility of smart card that can be used for multiple modes of transport in future. “We will be issuing smart cards worth Rs 200 each for commuters. They can top up the card. For a single journey, we will issue tokens that would allow them to board the train,” a senior L&T Metro Rail official told PTI.

Hyderabad Metro infrastructure

Built at a cost of Rs 14,000 crore, Hyderabad metro rail project is expected to adopt driver-less Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology on all of its three corridors. However, as of now, the authorities will have drivers running the trains, with special focus given to women drivers.

Apart from this, the metro authorities have also ensured that the rail is disabled-friendly. Among the highlights are road-level ramps for wheelchairs, wide corridors for easy movement at stations, extra wide automated fare collection gates, spacious lifts with Braille buttons and a tactile strip till the edge of the platform to help the visually challenged navigate better. Special toilets have also been created for the physically challenged.

The government also plans to build sky-walks that would connect the stations directly to commercial complexes, stadiums and offices. Also, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will soon start feeder services to facilitate commute to the metro stations. Cycle stations will also be set up in all stations in the due course. Apart from this, a mobile app called ‘T Savari’ will also be launched to provide a quick interface for the metro services.

Hyderabad Metro route

The metro will operate on three corridors. The first route connects Miyapur and L.B. Nagar. The second route has metro running between Jubilee Hill bus station and Falaknuma, while the third route will link Nagole and Raidurg. The train will also pass through important stations like MGBS, Koti, Dilsukhnagar and Charminar. The route will also be connected to the existing rail terminals at Secunderabad, Begumpet and Nampally.

