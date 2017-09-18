Hyderabad: Metro rail pillars to be linked with GPS, says official

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first phase of Hyderabad metro rail (For representation only) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first phase of Hyderabad metro rail (For representation only)

The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) authorities have decided to give a unique numbering to pillars on the corridor and link them with global positioning system (GPS) so that people can easily identify the locations.

This will be a step forward to make Hyderabad a tourist-friendly city with convenience for everyone to easily identify locations on the Metro rail corridors and direction signages for different roads and areas, HMR’s Managing Director N V S Reddy said in a release issued in Hyderabad. Reddy on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials of the project at the Metro Rail Bhavan in the city.

The Metro pillars will have an alpha-numeric numbering. The numbering will start from the point of beginning, corridor wise, it said. The sign posts of global standard with sufficiently big fonts in both English and Telugu will be placed at several locations and approach areas of a Metro station, it said. The maps of nearby colonies and prominent locations of the city will also be displayed, it said. Presently, there are 2,748 pillars in all the three corridors of the Metro project in the city, the release said.

Since each Metro station has four entry/exits, they will be designated as gate 1, gate 2, gate 3 and gate 4 clockwise, starting from the first gate on the left side in the direction of the corridor. In cities like Tokyo which have numerous gates leading to different avenues, it becomes very easy for anyone to come to the exact location of a Metro station with gate numbering, Reddy said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 30-km-long first phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail project, when he is expected to be in the city to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit from November 28 to 30.

The 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project, being developed by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, will have three corridors and 66 stations, an HMR official said. All the facilities at a Metro station, including the location of service lanes, bus bays, auto bays, e-vehicle bays, parking locations, toilets, entry/exit indicators and direction boards to nearby colonies, will be prominently displayed, Reddy said. He invited suggestions from people on the HMR’s website for making Hyderabad a visitor-friendly city.

Appreciating the initiative, state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said that adoption of such global practices will make Hyderabad an attractive city and improve its ranking in ease of doing business, the release added.

