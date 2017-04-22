Hyderabad: Man held for posting morphed image of Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s son

Ravi Kiran has been charged with posting defamatory, obscene and indecent material, and booked under IT Act. Ravi Kiran has been charged with posting defamatory, obscene and indecent material, and booked under IT Act.

A SOFTWARE professional was arrested from his home in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Friday for allegedly posting online a morphed image and derogatory comments on N Lokesh Naidu, Andhra Pradesh’s IT and Panchayati Raj Minister and son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The accused, Inturi Ravi Kiran (30) runs a website called ‘Political Punch’, and posted the image and comments on the site and on Facebook, police said.

Ravi Kiran is said to be a supporter of opposition YSR Congress Party, and has reportedly posted many comments against the TDP and the chief minister earlier on his website and on social media. This is the first time he posted morphed images and extremely derogatory comments, officials said.

Officials said K S Rao, Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, lodged a complaint at Tullur Police Station in Guntur district about an image doing the rounds on social media showing the Legislative Council, two photos of Lokesh and Chief Minister Naidu, along with objectionable captions.

“Those photos and comments by the author cast aspersions and downgraded the prestige, decorum and decency of the Council,’’ Rao said. Ravi Kiran has been charged with posting defamatory, obscene and indecent material, and booked under IT Act.

