Hyderabad man caught cultivating ‘ganja’ at home, 40 weed pots seized

A Hyderabad man was caught cultivating ‘ganja’ in his 3BHK apartment, a practice he learnt on the Internet. Thirty-three-year-old Syed Shahed Husain used two rooms of his flat in Manikonda area for growing weed.

Police raided his flat after he was caught trying to sell marijuana on Monday after which this discovery was made. A total of 40 weed pots, 8.6 kg ganja and other equipment used to moderate the temperature, were seized from him.

Husain used LED lights to substitute as sunlight and used an air-conditioner and a table fan to adjust the temperature inside the flat to make it suitable for growing the plant. Phosphorous, potassium, cocofibre pith, flora pellet, aquasol, aquadene and cay stones were also used by him during different phases of growing the plant.

