Hyderabad: Fire at chemical factory in Jeedimetla industrial area, four trapped

A fire broke out early this morning at a chemical factory in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla Industrial Area. It was not immediately known what caused the fire. At least nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Four people have been rescued while four more are trapped inside the factory. Fire department officials have said that the fire is now under control and there are no casualties reported as of now.

